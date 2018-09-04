AGC names BUILD Wisconsin award winners

The Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin has announced the winning entries for the 2018 BUILD Wisconsin Awards.

The Build Wisconsin Awards program is open to all AGC of Wisconsin general contractor and specialty contractor members in good standing. The awards recognize each member’s skill, integrity, hard work, ingenuity and commitment that goes into each commercial construction project. Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges assembled by the AGC of Colorado and were based on four primary criteria: sustainable practices, craftsmanship, innovation and meeting difficult challenges.

The 2018 BUILD Wisconsin Awards includes projects that were completed in 2017. All winners will be celebrated at the 2018 BUILD Wisconsin Awards banquet on Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

SEE THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS