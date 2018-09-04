US construction spending rose 0.1 percent in July

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects ticked up 0.1 percent in July, led by an increase in homebuilding and the publicly funded construction of schools and highways.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the slight increase in July brought total construction spending to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.32 trillion, 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.

Nonresidential construction — building offices, stores, factories and similar structures — tumbled by 0.3 percent in July. Some of that decline was offset by a 0.6 percent gain in homebuilding.

Spending on public construction rose by 0.7 percent in July, showing a 2.1 percent jump in spending on schools and a 0.4 percent rise on highways and streets.

Construction spending growth helps to support the broader expansion of the U.S. economy. The buildings not only create jobs for carpenters, welders, roofers, bricklayers, engineers and architects, but they also provide housing and workspace that contribute to additional hiring in sectors outside the construction industry.

The U.S. economy expanded at a brisk 4.2 percent annual pace in the second quarter, nearly doubling the growth rate for gross domestic product during the first three months of the year. The private construction component of GDP rose 2.1 percent during the first quarter.