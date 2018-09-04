Walker touts plan to offer more youth apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — On the first day of school for many students in Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker is touting his plan to provide more youth apprenticeships.

Walker on Tuesday released a new television ad and described in more detail his proposal to offer youth apprenticeships to more students in 7th through 10th grades. The programs are now available only for 11th and 12th graders.

Walker said offering apprenticeships younger students will help increase graduation rates and strengthen Wisconsin’s workforce. He said allowing students to identify industries they’re interested in earlier will increase their interest in school and give them a chance to move faster into a fulfilling career.

The state’s first youth apprenticeship program began in 1991 and has nearly 4,400 students this year.

Walker faces the Democrat Tony Evers in November.