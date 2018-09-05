Harley to open research center in Silicon Valley

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. says it plans to build a research and development center in Silicon Valley to work on electric motorcycles.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer said Wednesday the center will serve as a satellite its product-development site in Wauwatosa.

Harley announced in July that it would introduce a line of electric bikes as part of its growth plan. It plans to hire about 25 people with expertise in electrical, mechanical and software engineering for the Silicon Valley site.

Harley’s first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, is expected to be released next year.