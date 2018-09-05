Intense rain floods streets, keeps road closed in many places (UPDATE)

Highways remained closed by flooding in about half a dozen counties in southwest and south-central Wisconsin on Wednesday, forcing some school districts to cancel classes.

Schools in Reedsburg, Richland and Weston were all closed. The Montello School District canceled classes for the rest of the week because a nearby thoroughfare was impassable. The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Richland Center Community Building.

Flood-weary residents along the Baraboo River are bracing for another round of flooding this week because of heavy rains that fell on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for residents living near the Baraboo, Rock, Fox, Crawfish, Pecatonica and Sugar rivers.

Southeast of Eau Claire, Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 12 in both directions. An observer reported 6 inches of rain had fallen in the area. The flooding is expected to recede throughout the day.

The intense rain also temporarily closed a section of Interstate 90 in southeast Minnesota overnight. The National Weather Service said the heaviest rains fell between Austin to Rochester, where reports said more than 5 inches had fallen. Minnesota Public Radio reported that forecasters say more than 4 inches fell in Owatonna, Mantorville and Kasson.

The National Weather Service now says 19 tornadoes hit east central Wisconsin on August 28, most recently confirming an EF-1 had struck near Eden in Fond du Lac County and an EF-0 near Cascade in Sheboygan County.

The tornadoes were followed by unrelenting rain that has caused flash flooding around the state. Fourteen Wisconsin counties had flood warnings on Tuesday night.