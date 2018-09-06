Quantcast
New crack found at San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower

By: Associated Press September 6, 2018 9:30 am

The 58-story Millennium Tower in San Francisco in 2016. City inspectors cited the managers of the Millennium Tower after a large crack formed in a window on the building's 36th floor. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Inspectors have cited the managers of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of a building that has become mockingly known as the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.

KNTV of San Jose, California, reported on Tuesday that Millennium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then heard a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A homeowner found the crack in a window of his unit at the corner of the 58-story high-rise.

City officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered building managers to report back on the extent of the flaw and soundness of the building’s facade.

The downtown tower has settled about 16 inches into landfill and is tilting. Homeowners have filed more than one lawsuit against the developer and the city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

