New crack found at San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Inspectors have cited the managers of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of a building that has become mockingly known as the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.

KNTV of San Jose, California, reported on Tuesday that Millennium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then heard a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A homeowner found the crack in a window of his unit at the corner of the 58-story high-rise.

City officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered building managers to report back on the extent of the flaw and soundness of the building’s facade.

The downtown tower has settled about 16 inches into landfill and is tilting. Homeowners have filed more than one lawsuit against the developer and the city.