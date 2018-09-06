Wisconsin families get $94 million from child tax rebate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s office says Wisconsin families claimed $94.2 million from a child tax rebate the Republican incumbent proposed as he faces re-election in November.

That’s short of the $122 million that could have been claimed.

The rebate, which was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, offered $100 to Wisconsin taxpayers with dependent children. Walker touted the tax rebate for months in the spring during the application window, which ended in July. Families received the rebates during that time.

Democrats denounced the rebate and a sales-tax holiday for back-to-school purchases as being nothing more than election-year bribes.

Walker said on Thursday that money returned using the child tax rebate went to almost 558,000 families. He has touted it during his re-election campaign against the Democrat Tony Evers.