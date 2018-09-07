Swedish plastics firm Nolato plans $18M expansion in Baldwin

The plastics manufacturer Nolato Contour is embarking on a $17.9 million expansion of its factory in St. Croix County.

Nolato Contour, a company specializing in precision plastic and silicone-injection molding for medical devices, employs about 160 employees in Baldwin. The firm’s expansion will add 62 jobs at the factory.

In exchange, the company is in line to receive $250,000 worth of state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. over the next three years, although the final amount will depend on the actual number of jobs created and the company’s capital spending during that period, the agency announced Friday.

The company’s expansion of its Baldwin factory calls for adding 27,000 square feet to its location and includes the addition of two clean rooms and space for material handling and warehousing. The firm was previously called Contour Plastics and was founded in 1990 before the Swedish firm Nolato purchased the company in 2010. It’s Nolato’s first factory in the U.S.

“Nolato Contour is highly focused on our customers, and they have responded with significant long-term increases in demand,” said Russ Steele, president and managing director for the company. “We have chosen to increase our capacity in Baldwin because of Wisconsin’s positive business climate and great workforce.”