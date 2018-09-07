Vukmir campaign ad steers clear of Trump, Walker, GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest campaign ad from the U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir doesn’t mention her support for President Donald Trump or Gov. Scott Walker, two stances she noted repeatedly during her primary campaign to win the Republican nomination.

The ad released Friday doesn’t even refer to the fact that Vukmir is a Republican.

The spot is the first from Vukmir during the general election, in which she faces the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Unlike previous Vukmir spots, it steers clear of her conservative background. In the primary, she touted herself as a “proven conservative” and ran spots emphasizing how she stood with Walker in the state Senate and supported Trump.

But the new spot merely says that she’s the daughter of immigrants, worked as a nurse and raised two children.

Brad Bainum, a spokesman for the Democratic party, said Vukmir “cannot hide the fact that she’s spent her past 16 years in Wisconsin’s state Legislature working for corporate special interests.”