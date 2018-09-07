WEDC contributes $750K to effort to build biomanufacturing in Madison

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is kicking in $750,000 to help open a biomanufacturing center in Madison meant to help research done in Wisconsin lead to marketable products.

The center, named the Forward BIO Initiative, is meant to give entrepreneurs and researchers resources to turn scientific discoveries into commercial products for use in biomanufacturing, which involves the production of therapeutic medical devices, cells, tissues and pharmaceuticals.

The initiative will work with Forward BIOLABS, a 8,700-square-foot space in Madison’s University Research Park that has lab room for up to 20 scientists. The Forward BIO Institute, meanwhile, will establish a master’s degree program in biomanufacturing innovation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Wisconsin is home to the most prolific life science inventors in the world, as well as a dense population of bright aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Bill Murphy, director of the Forward BIO Institute. “We want to work hand-in-hand with Forward BIOLABS and BioForward to fully activate these resources and create the future of medicine.”