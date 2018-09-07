Workers sue over injuries in refinery explosion

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Contract workers are suing Husky Energy for injuries they suffered in an explosion at the company’s oil refinery in northern Wisconsin this year.

The civil lawsuit is separate from a class-action lawsuit filed previously against Husky by residents of Superior. The seven men from Texas and Louisiana were among 36 people injured on April 26 in an explosion and fire at the only oil refinery in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio News reports the plaintiffs were working for the contractors Evergreen North America and Jamar Contractors and doing maintenance at the refinery. The men allege Husky didn’t properly train or supervise contractors and failed to provide adequate safety equipment.

Kim Guttormson, a spokeswoman for Husky, said the company is working with investigators and declined to comment further on the lawsuit.