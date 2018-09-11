Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / A.W. Oakes low-bidder on street and water-infrastructure work in Mount Pleasant

A.W. Oakes low-bidder on street and water-infrastructure work in Mount Pleasant

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 11, 2018 2:54 pm

A.W. Oakes & Son, of Racine, is the low-bidder on an $8.8 million job to rebuild streets and install a water-main relay in Mount Pleasant, the latest in a string of local infrastructure projects being undertaken to support the massive factory Foxconn Technology Group is building nearby.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo