AFSCME Wisconsin endorses Democrat Evers in November governor’s race

The labor union AFSCME Wisconsin announced on Tuesday that it will back the Democrat Tony Evers in his race against Gov. Scott Walker this fall.

AFSCME Wisconsin joinded various other labor unions in supporting Evers after he beat the union-favorite Mahlon Mitchell in the party’s primary in August. Prominent unions, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, have already announced they are supporting Evers.

Even as road budgeting has become a central subject of debate in the governor’s race, the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council and Local 139 have been appearing at campaign events for Evers in recent weeks.

“AFSCME is proud to stand behind a candidate for Governor who understands the value of public service and who will be a powerful advocate for working people,” Paul Spink, AFSCME Wisconsin president, said in a statement. “We represent thousands of public and private sector workers across the state of Wisconsin and we will be working with other labor groups to propel Evers to victory in November.”