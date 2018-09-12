Quantcast
ABC apprenticeship program reaches record-high enrollment

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 12, 2018 3:31 pm

Electrical apprentices put their training to the test during ABC of Wisconsin's 2018 Skill Competition in January at Washington County Fair Park.

A record 400 new contracted apprentices enrolled in Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program this fall, bringing the program’s total number of active participants to 1,454 across 12 construction trades.

The enrollment numbers are the highest since the launch of ABC of Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program in 1987. It has trained tens of thousands of workers over the years in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, roofing, HVAC, sheet metal, steamfitting, sprinkler fitting, heavy equipment operating, concrete finishing, heat and frost insulating and construction craft laborer.

For more information about apprenticeship and careers in construction, visit www.abcwi.org or www.buildyourcareerwi.org.

