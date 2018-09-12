Badger Meter expanding into Racine

Badger Meter is expanding its operations into Racine, a project expected to create 40 jobs over the next three years.

In 2010, Badger Meter, a developer of flow measurement products, acquired Arizona-based Cox Instruments, which focuses on testing and calibration of flow meters, as well as supplying precision and industrial flow measurement instrumentation for liquid and gas flow measurement applications. Due to facility limitations, Badger Meter has decided to relocate Cox Instruments to its facility on Washington Avenue in Racine.

The relocation of Cox Instruments will require the Racine facility to become accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Once the facility becomes an NIST certified lab, it will provide calibration of high precision flow instrumentation, which will complement the company’s existing manufacturing and assembly operations.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project by authorizing up to $250,000 in state income tax credits based on job creation over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Badger Meter will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created during that time, according to a news release from Gov. Scott Walker’s office.

In addition to the 40 jobs expected to be created by the company in Racine, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 72 additional jobs in the region. Those 112 new jobs are expected to generate $1.5 million in state income tax revenue over a five-year period, according to the release.