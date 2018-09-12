Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Racine County appeals to housing developers, despite Foxconn uncertainty

Racine County appeals to housing developers, despite Foxconn uncertainty

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 12, 2018 1:49 pm

As Foxconn's massive Mount Pleasant factory emerges, Racine County needs dense, affordable housing suited to the thousands of workers expected to follow the company’s jobs.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo