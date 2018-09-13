Bradley Center deconstructed 1 luxury box at a time

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dozens of Habitat for Humanity volunteers and workers have started the gargantuan task of demolishing the Milwaukee Bucks’ former arena.

The Bradley Center, which stands next door to the new Fiserv Forum, is being deconstructed one locker and luxury suite at a time. The crews are saving furniture, equipment, fixtures and other things to be resold at Milwaukee County Habitat Re-Store shops.

The center’s luxury suites are being stripped of their seats, counters and plumbing parts.

Jake Weiler, deconstruction-services manager at Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, tells the Journal Sentinel that lockers from the center’s locker rooms could be used in someone’s mudroom or in a garage. They are selling for $125 each.

Pieces from the arena are being carted to the Bradley Center’s lobby, priced and then loaded onto a truck. The last event to be held at the Bradley Center event took place at the end of July.

The Bucks have enlisted Hunzinger Construction, of Brookfield, and Veit & Company, of Rogers, Minnesota, to oversee the demolition of the actual Bradley Center building.