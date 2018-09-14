Koch-funded group drops another $1.3 million against Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative group is dropping another $1.3 million in the Wisconsin governor’s race, this time to criticize Gov. Scott Walker’s Democratic opponent over his stance on road funding.

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin, which is part of the network run by the Kansas billionaire Charles Koch, announced on Friday it was releasing a second ad targeting Tony Evers. It comes after the group spent $1.8 million on an ad in August.

Evers faces Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, in the general election in November.

The first Americans for Prosperity spot was about the praise Evers had for Walker’s state budget in 2017. Evers then deemed the budget “kid friendly.”

The latest ad argues the state can’t afford Evers because he’s promised to look at all options for paying for roads, including a higher gas tax and toll roads.

Walker has been open to both as well, but he says any gas tax increase would have to be offset with other cuts.