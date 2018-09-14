SHARPEN YOUR PENCILS: Foxconn RFP seeks design/build firm for project in Green Bay

A day after Foxconn Technology Group announced it’s seeking a design/build company for a planned innovation center in Eau Claire, the company put out a separate request for proposals for a similar project in Green Bay.

Foxconn is seeking a design/build company to make various improvements to “The WaterMark” building at 301 N. Washington St. in Green Bay. The project is needed to accommodate a project called Foxconn Place Green Bay, where about 200 people will work on Foxconn’s “8K+5G” display screens, which have the highest resolution available and can handle 5G wireless speeds. Foxconn will use the office to develop partnerships with suppliers, new companies and other businesses. It will also work with academic institutions such as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and St. Norbert College.

In keeping with Foxconn’s “Wisconsin First” policy, companies with a strong history of working in Wisconsin will be given preference in the selection of proposals.

Proposals are due by 10 a.m. Sept. 28. They should be sent to 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, C/O Adam Jen. Foxconn’s goal is to move into the space for Foxconn Place Green Bay by December.

Those interested in learning more about this request for proposals can attend an information session being held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency, 333. Main St., Green Bay.

Separately, for the project in Eau Claire, the company is seeking a design/build company that’s interested in making improvements for Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley, the firm’s innovation center at the Haymarket Landing project in Eau Claire.

Foxconn in July bought 15,000 square feet of space in Haymarket Landing, a public-private project in downtown Eau Claire. The company has promised to have 150 jobs at the site. The company has also said it will buy and improve a six-story building in downtown Eau Claire called The Grand as part of what it’s calling Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley.

Responses to the Eau Claire request for proposals are due at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27. An information session on the project is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave, Eau Claire.