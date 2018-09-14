Walker announces 2 new flooding assistance programs (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is announcing two new initiatives to help people and businesses recover from flooding.

The governor’s office issued a news release on Friday saying the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is offering a $2 million program to provide no-interest loans of up to $10,000 for repairing homes.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, meanwhile, is starting a $2 million loan program to help small businesses recover. WEDC will award grants to regional entities that will provide no-interest loans of up to $15,000 to help businesses make repairs and cover operating expenses. Businesses may also be able to secure forgivable loans of up to $15,000.

Anyone interested in a WHEDA loan should call (800) 562-5546. More information about the business loans is available at https://wedc.org/disasterrecovery.

Also on Friday, the governor approved a $2.8 million emergency contract to rebuild two US 14 bridges in Black Earth after they damaged in the recent flooding. Work to replace the bridges is now underway. Construction is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

Kraemer North America, of Plain, is the primary contractor. The project includes the replacement of the structures spanning Black Earth Creek in western Dane County.