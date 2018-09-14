Walker implores senators to visit Kimberly-Clark plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is imploring state senators to visit a Kimberly-Clark plant that’s going to close if the Legislature doesn’t approve a tax-incentive bill that could cost up to $100 million.

Walker sent senators a letter on Friday asking them to visit the Cold Spring factory in Fox Crossing.

Kimberly-Clark has set a Sept. 30 deadline for the Senate to vote on the incentive bill, which has already cleared the Assembly. But there aren’t enough Republican votes to pass the bill, meaning it would take an unknown number of Democratic votes to approve it.

About 500 people work at the plant. Kimberly-Clark is also closing a nearby plant that employs about 110 people.

Walker has asked the Senate to return to vote on the bill even though it’s not scheduled to be in session again until January.