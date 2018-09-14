Walker requests FEMA conduct flood damage tour

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is asking federal emergency management officials to survey flood damage in Wisconsin later this month.

Walker’s office issued a news release on Thursday saying the governor has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct a preliminary assessment beginning Sept. 24.

The request is the first step in seeking a federal disaster declaration.

Teams from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will work with state and local officials to survey damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure such as roads and dams.

Walker’s office says the survey will take about a week. The governor will use the findings as he formulates his request for a federal disaster declaration.