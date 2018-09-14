Wisconsin governor, Senate debate scheduled for same night

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin will both be debating, in separate cities, on the night of Oct. 19.

The governor’s debate sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association was originally announced for Oct. 5.

But the WBA Foundation announced Thursday that the debate day had been changed to Oct. 19. The debate between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers will occur at 8 p.m. in Madison.

That debate will begin just as one between the candidates for U.S. Senate will be wrapping up.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir were scheduled to debate starting at 7 p.m. that night in Milwaukee at an event sponsored by WISN-TV and the Marquette University Law School.

Baldwin and Vukmir are to debate at least two other times.

Walker and Evers are debating again Oct. 26.