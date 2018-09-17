Quantcast
Bucks meet most hiring goals, says latest construction spending report

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 17, 2018 1:33 pm

Looking at their construction spending through last spring, Milwaukee Bucks officials say they are on-track to beat the hiring goals set on a trio of development projects related to the recently completed Fiserv Forum. Deer District LLC, the firm developing the new Milwaukee Bucks arena and a related parking garage and public plaza, is bound by an ...

