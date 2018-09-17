Hoffman wins $1.7M culvert contract near Foxconn site

Hoffman Construction has been chosen to undertake a $1.7 million culvert project that’s being undertaken as part of road work near the manufacturing campus Foxconn Technology Group is building in Mount Pleasant.

As part of the project, Hoffman will build a new box culvert to support the future Wisconn Valley Way and replace a culvert on County Highway KR. Hoffman’s bid of $1.7 million beat out two offers from rival companies, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced in mid-August. Work on the project is expected to get underway in early October and wrap up in early 2019.

The culverts will be installed in compliance with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ stream and migratory-bird limitation schedule. By having culverts installed before construction begins on nearby road project, WisDOT aims to protect resources and make other road work easier to do.

Hoffman Construction, of Black River Falls, has won various Foxconn-related contracts, one of which had the company serving as a lead contractor on the Foxconn’s first bid release, which came out in April.