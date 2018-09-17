Poverty rate unchanged in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Census Bureau estimates show Wisconsin’s poverty rate in 2017 was unchanged from the previous year.

The rate of 11.3 percent is below the national rate of 12.3 percent. The figures show Wisconsin’s median household income rose more than $1,000 to about $59,300 in 2017. Twenty-one states had higher median incomes, including Minnesota, which was at about $68,400, and Illinois, which was at about $63,000.

The State Journal says the number of state residents 65 and older is up about a-half percent. There was no significant change in the number of foreign-born residents, which was at about 5 percent of the population.