Enthusiasm of voters central question in Wisconsin races

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With the election just seven weeks away, Republicans in Wisconsin are working to generate enthusiasm even as Democrats boast that a blue wave is coming.

A new Marquette University Law School poll out Tuesday is expected to offer a gauge of the enthusiasm of voters in both parties and show where the races for governor and U.S. Senate stand.

Recent polls have shown both contests to be a dead heat.

Also on Tuesday, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers was to campaign in Milwaukee with former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The stop comes as Gov. Scott Walker has been voicing his support for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, even as he forges ahead with a lawsuit to strike down the national health-care law that provides that guarantee.

Health care has also been a subject of debate in the Senate race pitting the Republican Leah Vukmir against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democratic.