Foxconn signs deal to jointly develop Wisconsin ginseng

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn has signed an agreement calling on it to help develop Wisconsin’s ginseng industry and make its newly established Wisconsin-based brand better known.

The Taiwan-based company announced the deal on Tuesday. Gov. Scott Walker joined representatives of Foxconn and others to sign the the agreement in Wausau.

Foxconn Health Technology Business Group signed the agreement with the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin and the largest supplier of American ginseng in the United States.

The deal calls for the state and Foxconn to work together to develop Wisconsin’s ginseng industry and make Foxconn’s ginseng brand, Hong Seng, better known.

Foxconn says the agreement will bring together its high-end inspection technology and production capabilities to support the development of the American ginseng market.

Foxconn says it will also work with the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to promote the study of American ginseng’s health benefits, including its possibilities for cancer prevention and treatment.