Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Mount Pleasant public-works employee dies on the job

Mount Pleasant public-works employee dies on the job

By: Associated Press September 18, 2018 11:46 am

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Police say a public-works employee who was struck by a car while working along a highway in southeastern Wisconsin has died of his injuries.

Authorities say 61-year-old Daniel Huck, from Racine, was employed by Mount Pleasant and was marking utility locations along Highway 31 in the village when he was struck on Monday afternoon. He was taken by helicopter to a Milwaukee hospital, where he died on Monday evening.

Police say the 55-year-old Mount Pleasant woman who hit Huck was cooperative during the investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo