Randy Bryce’s brother in ad supporting GOP opponent Steil

By: Associated Press September 18, 2018 8:38 am

The brother of the Democratic House candidate Randy Bryce endorses his brother's Republican opponent in a new campaign ad in the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

