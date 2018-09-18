Quantcast
Red Cliff to build cell tower in aftermath of drownings

By: Associated Press September 18, 2018 9:30 am

RED CLIFF, Wis. (AP) — The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa says plans are underway to build a cell tower on its reservation in northern Wisconsin, a project whose need became evident following the recent drowning deaths of four people in the same family in the Apostle Islands.

The family’s calls for help on Lake Michigan went unanswered for hours because of poor cellular service. Theron Rutnya, Red Cliff IT director, tells Wisconsin Public Radio News the tribe hopes to build a cell tower within the next five years as part of a national effort to provide a broadband network for public safety.

Rutnya said the cell tower will provide service to the northern part of the Apostle Islands, the reservation and nearby towns. He said the drowning of Erik Fryman and his three children made it apparent how badly better cellular service is needed.

