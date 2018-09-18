Quantcast
Storm damage tops $233 million

By: Associated Press September 18, 2018 11:44 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The damage total from last month’s flooding and storms in Wisconsin continues to rise and now approaches a quarter of a billion dollars.

Gov. Scott Walker tweeted on Tuesday that the preliminary damages are nearly $234 million, up from the last estimate of $209 million, which was released less than two weeks ago.

The new totals include $109 million worth of damage to residential property, $76 million to the public property and more than $49 million to businesses.

Walker also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a preliminary damage assessment beginning Monday in 17 counties that were hit by storms starting on Aug. 17.

Getting those assessments completed is a necessary step before Walker can seek a federal disaster declaration. Such a declaration would activate at least one of two big FEMA programs designed to reimburse local governments and homeowners for repairs.

