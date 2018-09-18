Republicans face bad numbers with election 7 weeks away (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who were warned by Gov. Scott Walker for months about a possible blue wave this November received more bad news on Tuesday with a poll showing more signs of support for Democrats.

The Marquette University Law School poll landed as Walker and his allies have outspent his Democratic challenger Tony Evers by millions of dollars, and as Republican Leah Vukmir, a state senator, is trying to knock off Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The poll showed that 75 percent of Democrats were very enthusiastic about voting, whereas only 64 percent Republicans were feeling the same way. But the pollster Charles Franklin cautioned about reading too much into the numbers, especially since the election is seven weeks away.

“Who knows where we will be in October,” Franklin said.

Both Republicans and Democrats were quick to point out the same poll two years ago at this point showed that GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and then-candidate Donald Trump were trailing in Wisconsin. Both went on to win.

“This poll is a snapshot of a very competitive race,” said Jess Ward, campaign manager for Vukmir. The poll showed Vukmir trailing Baldwin by 11 points after the race had been about even in August.

The disappointing news for Republicans in Tuesday’s poll showed:

Walker’s approval and favorability ratings were both under water, with more likely voters viewing him unfavorably than viewed him favorably.

Walker trailed Evers, 49 percent to 44 percent, showing the Democrat has gained ground after last month’s poll showed them even.

Evers held a 20-point lead among independent likely voters — a group that tends to determine elections in a state where support among Republicans and Democrats is almost evenly split.

Baldwin’s approval rating was at 48 percent, whereas Vukmir’s was just at 26 percent. Forty percent of the respondents had an unfavorable view of Baldwin, and 38 percent of Vukmir.

The best news for Republicans was that Attorney General Brad Schimel had a 48 percent to 41 percent lead over his Democratic challenger Josh Kaul. Ten percent of the respondents were undecided about that race.

The poll of 614 likely voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sunday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Evers campaigned on Tuesday in Milwaukee with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. A group Holder leads has been active in Wisconsin, spending $225,000 in the first six months of the year to help liberal candidates win in special elections for the Legislature and the state Supreme Court race. Democrats have pointed to those victories as evidence that a blue wave is coming.

In the Senate race, Baldwin’a allies have been attacking Vukmir over votes she’s taken as a member of the state Senate. Democrats on Monday faulted Vukmir’s vote in 2009, as a member of the state Assembly, against a bill requiring health insurance companies to cover hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Vukmir has consistently voted against insurance mandates, saying they can lead to increased costs for consumers.

Vukmir, meanwhile, has been attacking Baldwin’s response to the over-prescription of opioids at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Vukmir has accused Baldwin of not moving quickly enough to deal with the situation at Tomah in 2015, which resulted in the death of a veteran who was a patient.

Baldwin disciplined aides in her office for mishandling complaints about Tomah and sitting on an inspector general’s report about problems at there. Baldwin was a sponsor of a bill signed into law that toughened guidelines for prescribing drugs at VA centers. It was named after the veteran who died, Jason Simcakoski .