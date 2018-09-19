Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: UW-Madison Chemistry Building

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com September 19, 2018 11:59 am

PROJECT NAME: UW-Madison Chemistry Building addition and expansion SITE: On the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, on a block bounded by University Avenue and North Mills, West Johnson and Charter streets. SIZE: The work will involve the construction of a 188,442-square-foot, 9-story tower. It will also renovate the existing Daniels wing of the building. COST: $133 million START MONTH: August COMPLETION ...

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

