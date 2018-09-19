Green Bay businesses working to recover from flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Some businesses on Green Bay’s east side are working to reopen after heavy rain caused flooding this week.

Midwest Restoration is helping North Shore Bank recover from the flood water. Two doors down, Familia Dental wasn’t expected to reopen until next week. Brandon Schwarm, owner of Elite Restoration, tells WLUK-TV that flooring, drywall, carpet and cabinets were damaged by flood water.

Dollar Tree, Arby’s and Razz-Ma-Tazz bar are other businesses temporarily closed by flooding. The deluge of rain on Monday had firefighters rescuing more than 50 people from vehicles that were stuck in 6 to 10 feet of water. Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton says more than 100 people were told to leave seven buildings because of the flooding.