Line 3 pipeline protesters block bridge near Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Protesters have conducted a water ceremony and blocked a bridge near Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 replacement pipeline in northern Minnesota.

An American Indian woman conducted the ceremony on the banks of the Mississippi River on Tuesday. Demonstrators also raised a tepee on the bridge south of Bemidji. There were no arrests, and the tepee is now down.

Dan Sauve, Clearwater County engineer, says the protest delayed a contractor for a couple of hours, and that the road project is unrelated to Line 3.

In June, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave Enbridge approval to replace its aging Line 3 crude-oil pipeline across Minnesota. A PUC meeting to discuss whether Enbridge met conditions was postponed after being disrupted by protesters last week.

American Indian and environmental activists contend the new line risks spills in delicate areas. But Republican state Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearbrook calls the replacement pipeline “the safest and most efficient way to move oil to market.”

Canadian-based Enbridge says there is no Line 3 replacement construction going on anywhere in Minnesota. Construction isn’t expected to start on the project until next year.