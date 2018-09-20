Quantcast
Baldwin urges early voting, says health care on ballot

By: Associated Press September 20, 2018 11:50 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is urging Democrats to vote early, saying health care is on the ballot.

Baldwin was joined by his fellow Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, of Nevada, at a news conference Thursday.

Democrats have been talking quite a bit in the midterm elections about health care, arguing their support for the Affordable Care Act will guarantee that protections for people with pre-existing conditions will continue.

Baldwin’s Republican opponent, Leah Vukmir, opposes the law, saying she would vote to repeal it. Vukmir tweeted on Thursday that she is committed to protecting patients with pre-existing conditions.

But Baldwin says what Vukmir supports is weaker coverage than exists under the national law.

A Marquette University Law School poll this week showed Baldwin up by 11 points over Vukmir. Baldwin says early leads have been “erased” before and “nothing is being taken for granted.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

