Randy Bryce's brother calls mom's letter 'unconscionable'

Randy Bryce’s brother calls mom’s letter ‘unconscionable’

By: Associated Press September 20, 2018 9:47 am

A still from a video provided by the Randy Bryce for Congress campaign shows Nancy Bryce appearing in a campaign ad for her son, an ironworker who's running for the seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan. In an open letter, Nancy Bryce called this week for an attack ad featuring Randy's brother James to be taken off the air. That attack ad was released Tuesday by a Republican super PAC linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan. (WIN Company/Randy Bryce for Congress campaign via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The brother of the Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce says it is “unconscionable” that the Bryce campaign released a letter from his elderly mother.

Bryce’s mother, Nancy Bryce, denounced a campaign ad on Wednesday featuring her son James Bryce in which he endorsed the Republican in the race, Bryan Steil.

The winner of that contest will replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

James Bryce said on Thursday on “The Jay Weber Show” that he had spoken with his mom and “it’s unconscionable a campaign would take advantage of a vulnerable and elderly mother and use her as a pawn in an ad like that.”

But Nancy Bryce is standing by the letter. She told The Associated Press Thursday that the letter and the words are hers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

