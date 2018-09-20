Quantcast
State nets nearly $2M from worker-misclassification fight

State nets nearly $2M from worker-misclassification fight

By: Erika Strebel September 20, 2018 2:25 pm

The state Department of Workforce Development's work to crack down on employee misclassification has netted the state nearly $2 million so far and given rise to nearly 2,000 investigations.

