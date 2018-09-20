Stoughton earns $500,000 grant to raze downtown property in hopes development will follow

The city of Stoughton will get $500,000 worth of state support to tear down a vacant downtown property to make way for new development.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant will help the city raze the former Highway Trailers building on East South Street on the Yahara River in Stoughton. The grant will also help the city build a riverside trail and pedestrian bridge and conduct environmental assessments on the site and restore the riverbank. In all, the project is expected to cost about $2 million.

The long-vacant Highway Trailers building was put up in the early 1900s and was used by the Moline Plow Co. to make wagons, carriages and agricultural implements. The city bought the building in 2012 after it had sat vacant for decades.

City officials hope a private developer will step in with a project to add about 200 housing units once the Highway Trailers building is torn down. Stoughton is one of six municipalities that have received Idle Sites Grants in 2018, joining Madison, Glendale, Janesville, Hudson and the Town of Grand Chute.

“Thanks to the State of Wisconsin for recognizing the importance of economic development with this grant, which is an instrumental piece allowing us to move forward with the riverfront project and achieve our goals,” Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley said in a statement. “This project will replace an industrial site with a new development that will be an extension of our historic downtown.”