Evers: All options on the table for repairing roads (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON (AP) — The Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says he’s open to raising a variety of taxes, including those on gasoline and wealthy people’s personal income and gasoline, as part of his plans to repair roads and lower working families’ tax burden.

Evers says his goal is to reduce the taxes paid by middle-class families and the poor, while having the wealthy pay more.

Evers doesn’t have a specific plan, but says “it will be our goal to keep taxes reasonable.”

Gov. Scott Walker and other Republicans meanwhile changed tack on Thursday in their criticisms of Evers, saying the tax increases he’s contemplating would take the state back to the “dark” days before Walker was elected.

That contention, made in a new ad from Walker’s camp, comes two days after a poll showed Evers, the state superintendent, with a slight lead in the race. There are seven weeks until the election.

Two Republican members of the Legislature’s budget committee — Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Tom Tiffany — said at a news conference that Evers would take the state backwards.

“Wisconsin will no longer be open for business under Tony Evers,” Born said.

Evers has said all options, including raising the gas tax, should be considered to help improve the condition of the state’s roads. This week, he called for a 10 percent increase in state aid to schools and said it could be paid for without raising property taxes.

Evers also supports eliminating a tax credit for the manufacturing and agriculture industries, pointing out that 93 percent of the benefit goes to taxpayers who make more than $250,000 a year.

“What taxes are going to go up?” Tiffany said. “That is the question that needs to be posed to Tony Evers.”

Since Walker took office in 2011, Wisconsin’s taxes have been reduced by about $8 billion. Walker is calling for about $200 million worth of tax breaks in the next state budget, which the Legislature would consider if he’s re-elected.

In the latest TV ad from Walker’s camp, the governor speaks directly to the camera and says: “With all of the attack ads these days, it’s easy to forget” accomplishments like lower property taxes, strong schools and the state’s historically low unemployment rate.

Walker then goes on to criticize Evers, saying he’ll raise property, income and gas taxes and that this “would put our jobs at risk.”

Evers’ spokesman Sam Lau accused Walker of trying to rewrite his record as part of a “scorched earth campaign of false smears.”

Even as Walker bemoans attack ads in the latest spot, he and his allies have run more than $10 million worth of mostly critical ads since Evers’ win on Aug. 14 in the primary election.

Many of the ads have been about a teacher who was caught viewing pornographic images on his school computer. Evers did not revoke the teacher’s professional license, saying the law hadn’t allowed him to do so then.

Walker has claimed that Democrats are “filled with hatred and anger” and said that he is running “an extremely positive campaign.” On Wednesday, Walker tweeted that Evers was “bought and paid for” by unions and cited money that unions had spent to help Evers in previous campaigns.

Unions and union-affiliated groups spent $1.5 million to help Evers in his three races for state superintendent. Walker, for his part, received nearly $43 million from outside groups for his three past gubernatorial runs, according to a tally from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks spending on campaigns.