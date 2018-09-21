Evers calls idea he favors raising gas tax by $1 ‘ridiculous’

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers on Thursday rejected the notion, propagated by Gov. Scott Walker, that he favors raising the state’s gas tax by $1.

Evers, at a news conference after a speech where he said the state’s priorities are “out of whack,” said he wants to keep tax increases to a minimum. He added that he wants taxes to be “shifted a little bit” to benefit working families and “anything is on the table.”

“It will be our goal to keep taxes reasonable in the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “We want to make sure working people in the state of Wisconsin get a break, but the bottom line is budgeting has always been about priorities. This is no different.”

Evers also repeated that all options for the state’s transportation fund, including raising gas taxes, would be considered as part of a plan to bring Republicans and Democrats together. But he rejected the notion that he would consider raising the gas tax as much as $1 per gallon, calling it “ridiculous.”

“Who the hell would?” Evers said.

Walker has ruled out raising gas taxes unless other taxes are reduced by an equal amount..

Evers also supports eliminating a manufacturing and agriculture tax credit Walker signed into law, noting 93 percent of the benefit goes to taxpayers who make more than $250,000 a year.

Walker, using a new television ad, is arguing higher taxes would hurt the state. He is also calling on Evers to release more details of his plans.