Gov. Walker floats increase in transportation aid to counties during speech

With only weeks to go before he tries for election to a third term in office, Gov. Scott Walker is coming forward with a plan that would increase by about 50 percent the amount of money Wisconsin counties get in the form of infrastructure aid.

Walker and his Democratic rival, state schools superintendent Tony Evers, are in the midst of a close re-election fight in which the state’s transportation has become a central topic of debate. Walker said on Monday that he will propose increasing the state’s General Transportation Aids for counties by 30 percent, a change that would bring the amount of money set aside for county roads up from $111 million in 2018 to $168 million a year.

“Our plan would provide the most state funding for county roads since county general transportation aids were created in 1994,” Walker said in a statement.

He announced the plan at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting held in La Crosse on Monday.

“Maintaining a safe and reliable transportation system is a top priority, and this additional funding will help maintain our 19,000 miles of county highways,” he said in an official statement.

Walker has said he would release a transportation plan this month. Evers, meanwhile, has remained vague about his transportation plans, saying only that “all options are on the table.”