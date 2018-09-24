Great Lakes conference explores adapting to warmer climate

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A conference at the University of Michigan is bringing together experts to discuss ideas on dealing with a warming climate in the Great Lakes region.

The biennial Great Lakes Adaptation Forum runs from Monday through Wednesday at the campus in Ann Arbor.

The talks will have four broad themes.

They include cooperation between U.S., Canadian and indigenous peoples; getting money for climate-adaptation initiatives; developing leadership in schools, businesses and government; and the latest innovative systems such as building-design and smart-sensor technology.

Among the speakers will be dean Jonathan Overpeck of the university’s School for Environment and Sustainability and Dan Wildcat, professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, and the author of a book about how indigenous knowledge can help save the planet.