Evers raises $1.9 million in August in race against Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for governor, Tony Evers, is reporting that he raised more than $1.9 million in August.

Evers reported on Tuesday on his fundraising last month, a report taking into account the two weeks after he won his party’s primary election on Aug. 14.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has not yet reported his totals, which are due by midnight Tuesday.

Evers reports he had $1.6 million worth of cash on hand at the beginning of September.

Walker has had a massive fundraising advantage throughout the campaign. He had raised $6.1 million in the first six months of the year. Evers, who was then running against seven other candidates in the Democratic primary, raised just $605,000 in the same period.

The election is six weeks away, on Nov. 6.