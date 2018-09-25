Snyder: Impasse over road work continues despite meeting

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder expressed frustration on Tuesday after failing to end what he called an unprecedented labor impasse between road contractors and a union of heavy-equipment operators that is disrupting more than 150 construction projects statewide, including major work on Interstates 75 and 696 in the Detroit area.

“Our public is not going to be happy about this. I’m not happy. This is not a good situation,” Snyder said after holding his first in-person meeting with the parties. His aides had met separately with the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association and the Operating Engineers 324 union last week, when the Republican governor was on a trade trip in China.

The contractors exercised what they call a “defensive lockout” of between 1,000 and 2,000 unionized workers three weeks ago, more than three months after the expiration of their contract. The union calls it an “involuntary layoff.”

Snyder, who is worried that the dispute will keep projects from being completed by the winter, said he most likely will next warn both sides of unspecified consequences because of their “failure to make progress.” It is unclear what steps he may take, though one option under consideration is activating the Michigan National Guard.

Although the state Department of Transportation has contracts with the road builders, which include penalties for not completing projects on time, the agency is thought to have little legal authority to affect negotiations because the dispute is between the contractors and their employees.

“We’re still looking at all the legal options,” said Snyder, who has asked state Attorney General Bill Schuette for guidance. “It’s not as simple as simply declaring a state of emergency and having them go back to work. Much of this is under federal labor law.”

The guard, he said, could be used for “critical” projects — not for typical construction but rather to “help button up or get some in a better spot than they are today.”

Jeff Cranson, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said traffic for the most part is moving smoothly through construction zones where work has been halted, but traffic is “heavily, heavily affected” at the I-75 Rouge River project near Detroit and the I-696 site in Macomb County, where lanes are closed.