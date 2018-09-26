Demolition underway of Summerfest’s American Family amphitheater

Crews from Veit Company, of Rogers, Minn., got to work Wednesday morning demolishing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds.

The venue is to be replaced by a $50 million amphitheater, also bearing the American Family name, by 2020. The new stage is being designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects, of Milwaukee.

The current venue dates to 1987 and was originally called the Marcus Amphitheater. Its demolition is proceeding in two phases.

The first will have the roof lifted and stage reconfigured to provide space for bigger acts. Backstage accommodations for performers are also being rebuilt. The second phase will start in 2019 and will add new concourses, restrooms, seats, hospitality areas and places to buy food and drinks.