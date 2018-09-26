Quantcast
Demolition underway of Summerfest’s American Family amphitheater

By: Associated Press September 26, 2018 12:14 pm

A backhoe slowly demolishes the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds Wednesday morning. (Staff photo by Dan Shaw)

Crews from Veit Company, of Rogers, Minn., got to work Wednesday morning demolishing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds.

The venue is to be replaced by a $50 million amphitheater, also bearing the American Family name, by 2020. The new stage is  being designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects, of Milwaukee.

The current venue dates to 1987 and was originally called the Marcus Amphitheater. Its demolition is proceeding in two phases.

The first will have the roof lifted and stage reconfigured to provide space for bigger acts. Backstage accommodations for performers are also being rebuilt. The second phase will start in 2019 and will add new concourses, restrooms, seats, hospitality areas and places to buy food and drinks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

