Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Mich. worker killed, another injured in construction-zone crash

Mich. worker killed, another injured in construction-zone crash

By: Associated Press September 26, 2018 12:22 pm

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan construction worker was killed and another injured when they were struck by a car in a construction zone on U.S. 31 in Manistee County.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Village of Bear Lake.

Manistee County sheriff’s deputies say a 20-year-old worker was standing off road with a 23-year-old worker when the car struck them. The 20-year-old was killed.

According to authorities, witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it crossed the center line, left the road and struck the workers.

The 23-year-old victim was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and was last known to be in critical condition.

Authorities say the 66-year-old driver, a woman from Bear Lake, was not injured. She was not taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo