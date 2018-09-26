Report: Great Lakes cleanup program boosts region’s economy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A newly released analysis says a federal Great Lakes cleanup policy is good for the region’s economy.

The study says every dollar spent on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative during its first seven years will generate an additional $3.35 of economic activity through the year 2036.

The study drew on research conducted at the University of Michigan and case studies from a number of cities in the eight-state region.

The initiative was established under President Barack Obama in 2010. It has provided more than $2.5 billion for thousands of projects that clean up toxic pollution, fight invasive species, prevent runoff and restore wildlife habitat.

According to the report, the program has created or supported thousands of jobs. It has particularly strengthened tourism and boosted housing values in Great Lakes coastal communities.