Walker outraises Evers in August, has more money on hand

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has outraised his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers, in August, despite Evers’ receiving an influx of cash for the Democrat after his victory last month in his party’s primary election.

Walker reported on Tuesday that he raised $2.3 million for the month, about $400,000 more than the $1.9 million raised by Evers.

Walker also had more than twice as much cash on hand heading into September. Walker had $4.1 million compared, and Evers had $1.6 million.

The election is six weeks away, on Nov. 6.

Walker has had a massive fundraising advantage throughout the campaign. He had raised $6.1 million over the first six months of the year. Evers raised only $605,000 in the same period, who was competing against other candidates in the Democratic primary.